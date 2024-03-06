Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Announces Junior Royalty

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty for 2024 were announced Wednesday, March 6th

The Junior Royal Court was announced to the public in a press release after the selections were made earlier at their school assemblies.

The 2024 Junior Royalty are :

Queen Ruby Johnson, who is in Mrs. Thibault’s class at The River Academy and is the daughter of Kyle and Andrea Johnson Princess Ella Grass, who is in Mrs. Morgan’s class at Sunnyslope Elementary and is the daughter of Kevin and Kasey Grass Princess McKenzie Prater, who is in Mrs. Johnson’s class at Kenroy Elementary and is the daughter of Adam and Dawn Prater

The Apple Blossom Festival received essays from 89 Fifth Grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts in public, private or home school settings. The essays were on the topic "If there was a magic door in the back of your closet, where would it lead to?”

A panel of educators narrowed the essays down to 10 finalists who participated in another essay writing session on the topic, “If you could talk to any animal, what animal would that be and what would you talk about?” The panel narrowed the essays down to the final three named as the Junior Royalty.

The remaining 7 finalists are :

1. Audrey Cohen, daughter of Jake and Melanie Cohen (Homeschool)

2. Elizabeth Lighthall, daughter of Dylan and Patty Lighthall (Saint Paul's Lutheran School)

3. Estella Ruiz, daughter of Ray Ruiz and Amber Crawford-Ruiz (Lee Elementary)

4. Julia Armour, daughter of Tyler and Sarah Armour (Lewis and Clark Elementary)

5. Helen Garnica Sierra, daughter of Maria Sierra Pantoja (Lincoln Elementary)

6. Harper Witt, daughter of Jessie Witt (Washington Elementary)

7. Vivian Scott, daughter of Brett and Kelli Scott (John Newbery Elementary)

The Junior Royalty will appear in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and ride on the Princess Float for the Tekni-Plex Youth Parade on April 27th For more information, go to appleblossom.org.