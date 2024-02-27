Grab your pedal pushers and sport your duck tail haircuts (if you can)

This year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival musical is GREASE

Tickets are now on sale for the Music Theatre of Wenatchee production in partnership with Numerica PAC. Performances of GREASE are May 1st through 4th and 8th through 11th at 7:30pm. Two matinee performances are on May 5th and 11th at 2pm

Tickets are available at the Numerica PAC box office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. or online at NumericaPac.org

Directed by Kelly & Paul Atwood, GREASE is renowned for an eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions. That is why GREASE IS among the world's most popular musicals.

Danny, Sandy, and all the great songs like "Summer Nights", "Greased Lightnin', "Hopelessy Devoted To You", "Your'e The One That I Want" will have you singing along with the memorable cast of characters.