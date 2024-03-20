Photo: (L to R) Princess Lexie Fennell, Eve Hunter, Queen Ella Stimmel and Princess Jenissa Hepton

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has unveiled the 2024 Youth Parade Logo design.

River Academy 8th grader Eve Hunter designed the winning design entry.

Hunter learned her entry was chosen when Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson, Youth Parade chair Shayne Rennie, Applarian Chancellor Mary Ann Castro, and the 2024 Apple Blossom Roylaty surprised her at her school on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hunter was given a volunteer t-shirt featuring her logo design and will be honored in the 2024 TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 27th. She will also receive $100 cash from Cashmere Valley Bank.

The Youth Parade logo design contest is open to young artists in grades K-8, in the Eastmont and Wenatchee School Districts. Submissions were judged on incorporating this year's festival theme “Lovin’ Every Minute Of It” or the Apple Blossom Festival.

