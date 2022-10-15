Haunted Museum Returns to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is bringing back the Haunted Museum.

This interactive haunted house experience is complete with the occasional jump scare, with thrill seekers venturing through creepy underground hallways, secret passageways, and complex mazes.

Those with a love for the macabre and relish terror will see rooms that look like they came straight out of a horror movie.

Guests will also be able to see never-before-seen parts of the museum, including loading dock entrances, back stairways, and the basement.

The Spook Nights will be held on Oct. 21 and 22 and also through Oct. 28-31.

This event features bright and flashing lights, lasers, fog machines, scent devices, loud noises, startle effects, confined spaces, stairs, and dark areas.

Those who may have an adverse reaction to any of these factors are recommended not to come.

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center advises those who suffer from asthma, heart conditions, are prone to seizures, physical ailments, respiratory or any type of medical problem, or are pregnant, or suffer any form of mental disease including claustrophobia to not to come.

This event is also not recommended for those under the age of 13.

No refunds will be issued and the museum will turn away those who come drunk or high to the event.

Tickets are sold for certain time slots at $30 for two people, and then $15 at the door for each guest in the party with a max of six people per time slot.

Tickets can be found here, or call the Museum Guest Services at 509-888-6240.