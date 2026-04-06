Washington State Representative Alex Ybarra is making a bid for the Washington State Senate.

Ybarra Files for Senate Seat

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith Announces Re-Election Bid

He is one of two Republican state representatives for the 13th District. The Quincy native filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission Thursday for the Senate seat vacated by State Sen. Judy Warnick. She announced she will retire after over 20 years in state government.

Ybarra, 65, is an engineer and former Quincy School Board member. He is the only candidate that has declared for the Senate post in this year's election.

What the 13th District Covers

The 13th District includes most of Grant County and parts of southern Douglas County, as well as Kittitas and Lincoln.