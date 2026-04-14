Quincy Valley Rest Area Off SR-28 Closed For Tree Removal Project

Travelers using State Route 28 (SR-28) between Quincy and East Wenatchee will have to find a different location to take a break from the road or use the restroom for the rest of this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the popular Quincy Valley Rest Area (known to many as the Trinidad Rest Area) near White Trail Road and SR-28 will be closed for several days for a maintenance project.

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DOT officials say a contractor is removing numerous dead or dying locust trees from the grounds of the rest area which could pose a hazard to its infrastructure and visitors.

Work to remove the problem trees began on Sunday, April 12 and is expected to run through this Friday, April 17, with the rest area to re-open on Saturday, April 18.

For a complete list of rest areas along all of Washington's state routes, U.S. Highways, and Interstate freeways, click here.