Police in East Wenatchee are investigating a shooting from Thursday night.

Truck and Home Exchange Gunfire

Police say officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire near 3rd St. NE and N. Georgia Ave. at approximately 9:33 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw a dark-colored truck driving past a nearby residence before firing a gun. The vehicle fled the scene toward Grant Rd.

Abandoned Vehicle Found With Bullet Damage

Officers later discovered the truck abandoned with several bullet holes in the 1300 block of Clements Circle in East Wenatchee. Investigators had the truck towed and are waiting for a search warrant.

Video evidence from the scene supports claims people inside the residence on N. Georgia Ave. returned fire at the truck. Detectives responded to the video footage to execute a search warrant at the residence and found bullets embedded in both the interior and exterior of the building.

Police Continue Investigation, No Arrests Made

East Wenatchee Police Department said they have not made any arrests at this time, and there were no injuries reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.