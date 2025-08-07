Residents are receiving scam emails about receiving a traffic citation in East Wenatchee.

Scam Email Details and Red Flags

East Wenatchee Police Department said there is a scam circulating the Wenatchee Valley claiming the target must pay a fine for speeding 15-20 over limit and lists the location of the infraction.

The email urges payment through an online link and also offers a "SecureMail" link to contest the citation with the "Violations and Fines Office," which does not exist.

Authorities say this email is not from the city of East Wenatchee or any legitimate government agency. They say you should not click any links or submit payment information. If you receive this email, police ask you to report it as phishing or spam in your inbox.

What to Do If You Receive the Email

If you have questions about a citation or fine, you should contact the East Wenatchee Municipal Court directly at 509-884-0680 or visit eastwenatcheewa.gov.