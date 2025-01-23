Man Jailed For Multiple Wenatchee Burglaries Re-Arrested For Similar Crimes In East Wenatchee

A man who was already arrested earlier this month for allegedly committing multiple burglaries in the Wenatchee Valley is back in jail.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says 31-year-old Hyun B. Yoo has been linked to three instances of theft at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee over the past nine days.

The thefts reportedly occurred at multiple stores inside the mall, and took place on Jan. 14, 21, and 22, immediately after Yoo was released from custody for allegedly burglarizing the same Wenatchee restaurant twice earlier this month and committing at least two thefts at the Target store on Springwater Avenue in December.

It was also learned that Yoo had been trespassed from the Mall in October, 2024.

Yoo was re-booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on two counts each of Second-Degree Burglary and Third-Degree Trespassing, and one count each of Third-Degree Malicious Mischief and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Investigators say additional charges of Organized Retail Theft and Theft with Special Circumstances are being forwarding to prosecutors for review.