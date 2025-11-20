Ellensburg Man Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Connected To Alleged Robbery, Assault

A Kittitas County man has pled not guilty to a laundry list of charges in connection with a burglary and sexual assault that police say occurred in Ellensburg last month.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the plea was entered by 25-year-old Douglas Nathaniel Hinton in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

Hinton is facing charges of first-degree burglary, indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after investigators say he broke into a woman's apartment, crawled on top of her and groped her before passing out drunk at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The woman reportedly told detectives she was pinned to a couch where the assault had occurred but was still able to text 9-1-1 for help.

Hinton has since posted bond after being arrested for the alleged crimes and booked into the Kittitas County Jail.

His trial has been scheduled to begin on Dec. 29.

