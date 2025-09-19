Photo Credit | Wenatchee Police Department Photo Credit | Wenatchee Police Department loading...

Just after midnight on August 30, Craft Cannabis in Wenatchee was burglarized when two masked suspects forcibly entered the store, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and stole a large quantity of cannabis products.

Get our free mobile app

Detectives with the Wenatchee Police Department launched an investigation and, through multiple search warrants with help from school resource officers, were able to recover about $1,200 in products.

Two juveniles were taken into custody and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center.