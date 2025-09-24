Grant County Police Seeking Suspects In Warden Burlgary

Police in Grant County are trying to identify and locate the suspects connected to the burglary of a residence near Warden on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of Road S Southeast, when the suspects forced their way into the home and stole a large amount of cash.

Investigators say they have no description of the suspects and it's unclear if a vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information about the crime or those who might have been responsible for its commission are being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 and reference Case #25GS12094.

