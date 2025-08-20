Chelan County Regional Justice Center has a new narcotics-detecting K9 unit patrolling its halls.

K9 Kato’s Background and Rescue Story

K9 Kato is a three-year-old rescue from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. He and his handler, Corrections Deputy Sykler Silsby, graduated from the Washington State Department of Corrections K9 program Wednesday. Silsby completed 200 hours of training over six weeks to become certified as a narcotics K9 handler. He is only the second corrections deputy to earn the distinction at the county jail.

Deputy Silsby’s K9 Training Journey

“After 25 years of serving the county in corrections, you know when you hire an individual who comes with the total package – positive attitude, enthusiasm, integrity, professionalism, respect, accountability, teamwork and the willingness to learn and work hard,” said Chris Sharp, director of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. “When Deputy Silsby applied for the vacant K9 Unit position, I knew he would be a perfect fit. I do not doubt that our new K9 Team will be as successful as former Deputy Jacob Lewis and his two partners were.”

In training, Silsby said he learned to trust the dog above everything. The program training law enforcement canines for placement in agencies, jails, and prisons around the state often seeks rescues from local animal shelters. When Silsby heard a few months ago the trainer was at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, he went online to see if he could spot his future partner.

“This is such a huge opportunity for this dog, who only a few months ago was sitting in the shelter, looking for a home,” Silsby said. “Kato is going to be serving his community.”

Chelan County Jail K9 Program Highlights

Chelan County Regional Justice Center is one of the first county jails in the state to use a narcotics-detecting dog.