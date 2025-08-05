Chelan County is appealing a court ruling stating Chelan County Regional Justice Center must continue taking Wenatchee inmates.

Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt ruled Chelan County cannot terminate its jail contract with the city until it goes through the mediation process to settle the agreement.

Judge Orders County to Keep Accepting Inmates

Wenatchee filed a lawsuit against the county in March, saying the Chelan County Regional Justice Center improperly refused to book inmates brought in by city police on low-level offenses.

The county filed a notice Friday saying it will ask the Washington Court of Appeals to review Brandt's decision.

"The County is seeking review by the Court of Appeals because of the impact that the trial court’s ruling will have on not only Chelan County but all counties across the state with respect to their interlocal agreements," said County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.

City Officials Hope for Mediation

The city suit alleged Chelan County turned down offers from the city to increase the amount it pays for contract inmates from $1.6 million to $2.2 million per year. The city claims those actions violated state law and sued to force the county into arbitration.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirer said the city still wants to figure out the situation between them and the county prior to any appeals process.

"We need to protect everybody in our city and our county, and East Wenatchee," Poirer said. "Hopefully we get to mediation in the future and go on our way to other things in our community. This is one of my highest priorities... The goal is to get people in a room, sit down, and work it out."

There has not been a hearing scheduled for an appeal as of yet.