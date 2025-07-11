The Chelan County Regional Justice Center has installed 44 additional medical sensors in single-occupancy cells, bringing the total to 68. The sensors monitor heart rate and breathing to help staff respond quickly to medical emergencies, especially as the jail population faces increased health challenges related to chronic illness and substance abuse.

Regional Justice Center Director Chris Sharp said the expansion allows the facility to better manage detoxing individuals and reduce risk and liability. The $359,400 project was funded by opioid settlement dollars from both Chelan and Douglas counties, along with a state risk pool grant.

The facility recently received the 2025 Detention Facility Innovation Award from the National Institute for Jail Operations for its use of medical monitoring technology.