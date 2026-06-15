Othello Man Jailed For Assault With Sexual Motivation After Standoff With Police

Othello Man Jailed For Assault With Sexual Motivation After Standoff With Police

photo credit: Vecteezy

An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his domestic partner and staged a brief standoff with officers on Saturday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. to a residence in the 600 block of South Saddle Road, after someone called 9-1-1 to report they heard a woman's screams coming from inside the home.

Deputies arrived at the scene and quickly managed to locate the female victim and rush her to safety, while a male suspect at the residence, 31-year-old Juan Lopez-Hernandez, refused commands to exit the home.

Sheriff's officials say Hernandez did eventually exit the residence, but then refused deputies commands to surrender.

After which, a Taser was successfully deployed to subdue Hernandez, who was arrested without further incident.

Hernandez was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and residential burglary.

Sexual Violence in Washington State

Sexual violence and sexual assault are, sadly, types of crime we may never see disappear from society. With the stigma and shame surrounding victims, it's important to be aware of what the statistics are in our community. Let's look at the official statistics for sexual violence in Washington state.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Filed Under: news, othello, sexual assault
Categories: KPQ News

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