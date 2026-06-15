Othello Man Jailed For Assault With Sexual Motivation After Standoff With Police

An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his domestic partner and staged a brief standoff with officers on Saturday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. to a residence in the 600 block of South Saddle Road, after someone called 9-1-1 to report they heard a woman's screams coming from inside the home.

Deputies arrived at the scene and quickly managed to locate the female victim and rush her to safety, while a male suspect at the residence, 31-year-old Juan Lopez-Hernandez, refused commands to exit the home.

Sheriff's officials say Hernandez did eventually exit the residence, but then refused deputies commands to surrender.

After which, a Taser was successfully deployed to subdue Hernandez, who was arrested without further incident.

Hernandez was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and residential burglary.