Two Oregon Men Arrested On Drug Charges At Gorge Amphitheater

Two Oregon men are behind bars after police say they were caught trying to smuggle over three pounds of illegal drugs into The Gorge Amphitheater Campground during a concert event last weekend.

Security screeners at the venue discovered scales, baggies, and a substance believed to be cocaine inside the suspects' vehicle when they tried entering the Campground.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says a subsequent search of the vehicle by the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team turned up a large amount of drugs.

"Investigators discovered that the suspects had over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, more than a pound and a half of marijuana, over one-half ounce of cocaine, and three-quarters of an ounce of dabs, also known as butane hash oil - it's a concentrated form of THC which is produced through butane extraction and then smoked."

Foreman adds that all of the illegal drugs were found hidden inside retail food packaging.

"All of those drugs were concealed within popcorn bags, bags of Cheetos puffs, and boxes of Pop-Tarts. They had opened up the packages, placed the contraband inside the packages, and then resealed them to make it look like they had not been opened yet."

Police arrested 27-year-old Evan McCoy of Glide and 25-year-old Jesse Rams of Myrtle Creek for possession of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana with intent to distribute.

The seized drugs have a combined street value of more than $20,000.