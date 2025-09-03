The Chelan-Douglas Health District searches for Board of Health applications for positions expiring at the end of the year.

Which Board Positions Are Available?

Get our free mobile app

The Health District said four positions are available: The Large City Representative for the Wenatchee Mayor's Office, the Small City Representative covering Bridgeport, Mansfield, and Rock Island, the Public Health and Health Care Provider Representative, and the Community Stakeholder Representative.

Unfilled and Alternate Roles

Additionally, the Consumer of Public Health post lacks an alternate representative, and applications are encouraged for the role. The Tribal Representative remains unfilled.

The Health District is actively recruiting community members for the Public Health and Community Stakeholder positions, as well as alternates.

What to Expect as a Board Member

The Board of Health terms are for three years and begin January 2026. Members attend monthly Board of Health meetings, which are currently scheduled for 2 p.m. on Mondays.

How to Apply for a Position

To apply, residents can submit an application through the Chelan-Douglas Health District website. The application window closes at 5 p.m. Monday, October 6.