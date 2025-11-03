The Chelan-Douglas Health District's (CDHD) Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) program is one of the best in the state at following research to ensure the best outcomes for families.

CDHD Program Earns Highest Score in Washington

Get our free mobile app

NFP is a nationally recognized program that pairs registered nurses with first-time parents, providing ongoing support from pregnancy through the child's second birthday. CDHD achieved the highest program fidelity score among all 13 NFP sites in Washington, and exceeded the national average score for the first quarter of the program's fiscal year.

Fidelity score measures how closely local programs adhere to the NFP model.

Nurses Build Trust and Transform Family Health

“Our NFP nurses inspire me every day — their dedication truly makes a difference in the lives of young families in our valley,” said Cari Hammond, Community & Family Health Director. “Our high fidelity score is a testament to their dedication, professionalism, and the trusting relationships they build with parents during one of the most important times in their lives.”

Since its launch in 2019, CDHD's Nurse-Family Partnership team has served 211 families in Chelan and Douglas counties. National evaluations show that nurse home visiting leads to healthier pregnancies, more confident parenting, and safer home environments.

Community Partnerships Strengthen Family Support

CDHD extended its gratitude to the Board of Health for its continued support of evidence-based programs like Nurse-Family Partnership, and to the community partners and families who made this work possible.