Chelan-Douglas Health District Launches Medical Reserve Corps

North Central Washington now has a volunteer group that can provide medical assistance in the event of a regional emergency.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District Medical Reserve Corps (CDMRC) is part of a nationwide network of community-based, civilian volunteers established to help bolster public health response and capacity within the community.

CDMRC Program Coordinator, Lexy Lieurance, says the volunteer network has been growing throughout the United States for over 20 years.

"Following 9-11, the federal government discovered that people were willing to volunteer if there was a widescale emergency. But if those people were not properly trained, vetted or background checked, and didn't know safety measures, those volunteers - while well intended, could be put in danger themselves."

Liuerance says the CDMRC was given federal approval to organize last December and already has 17 volunteers, including nine who are Health District staff members and six with a background in professional nursing.

"Our corps here in Chelan and Douglas Counties is made up of medical and non-medical volunteers from all different backgrounds. Because we know that when an emergency strikes, it's our next-door neighbor who will probably be helping us."

The CDMRC is one of 800 Medical Reserve Corps made up of over 300,000 volunteers across the nation, including 13 within Washington State.

Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer with the CDMRC can fill out an interest form by clicking here.