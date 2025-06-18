As the first day of summer approaches, officials with Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) want to remind the public of water safety.

An average of 3,500 to 4,000 people drown per year, or about 10 fatal drownings per day. Drowning is also the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.

The Washington State Department of Health and CDHD say you should always wear a life jacket to reduce the risk of drowning for people of all ages and swimming abilities.

CDHD says early swim lessons teach children the skills needed to stay safe while in and around water. Going to a pool is often the safest place to swim.

The health district says you should pay close attention to children when they are swimming or around water, and you should avoid drinking alcohol or using cannabis when swimming or boating.