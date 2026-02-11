Two people have died from influenza-related complications in Chelan County, marking the first deaths of the 2025–2026 flu season, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD).

First Flu Deaths of the Season

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this loss,” said CDHD Health Administrator Dr. Kristen Hosey. “Influenza can cause serious illness in otherwise healthy people, and it can be especially dangerous for those at higher risk.”

The flu season started in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties in January, as disease activity thresholds were met during the final week of 2025, which is slightly later than recent years.

Vaccination Remains Key Defense

Officials say vaccination is the best defense against the flu.

"Staying up to date on seasonal vaccines is still recommended,” said Health Officer Dr. James Wallace. “It is not too late to get your flu shot at local pharmacies. Flu activity typically continues into the spring, so getting vaccinated now can still reduce the risk of severe flu-related complications, hospitalizations, and missed work or school.”

Respiratory Illness Dashboard and Tracking

CDHD has developed a local Respiratory Illness Dashboard that provides weekly updates on respiratory disease activity. The District made this possible through Foundational Public Health Services funding. The dashboard will remain available for the remainder of the respiratory illness season; however, state-funded support is currently at risk due to statewide budget constraints.

Symptoms and High-Risk Groups

Flu symptoms often come on suddenly and can include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue, and some people may have diarrhea.

CDHD said adults 65 and older, young children, people who are pregnant, and people with chronic conditions are at higher risk for severe illness or complications.