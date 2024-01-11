A survey of 10, 000 dog owners across the U.S. reveals which state has the most responsible dog owners in the country.

The data is based on regular check-ups at the veterinarian, staying up-to-date with vaccinations, regular exercise and diet. The survey also looked at hygiene, such as dental care and grooming, for instance keeping nails properly trimmed.

You may be asking yourself how well you are checking off that list with your dog?

If you live in Washington the answer is likely, pretty well!

According to Forbes Advisor's report, Washington ranked as the No. 1 state with the most responsible dog owners and by a significant margin over the next state (New York)

Dog owners in Washington are an outlier since almost all of the other Top 10 states in the rankings were on the East coast. Three of the five states with the least responsible dog owners are in the Southwest region of the U.S

Our neighbors in Idaho have room for improvement ranking as #2 as least responsible dog owners, according to the survey.

Bailey, my Labradoodle is a sweetheart

KEY POINTS IN THE SURVEY

Washington ranked as the No. 1 state with the most responsible dog owners by a wide margin (13 points in our ranking index).

Seven of the 10 states with the most responsible dog owners are located on the East Coast.

Three of the five states home to the least responsible dog owners are located in the Southwest region of the U.S. In particular, Arizona ranked as the state with the least responsible dog owners.

15.84% of respondents reported brushing their dog’s teeth on a weekly basis while 15.83% said they brushed their dog’s teeth once every few weeks.

Most dog owners report clipping their dogs’ nails on a monthly basis (30%) followed by a few times a year (28%).

Nearly all (93%) of dog owners walk their dog at least once a week.

Pet owners report a trip to the dog park as the most common form of socialization for their dog (42%)

There is a lot more information in the link if you care to read it but it's good to know that dog owners in Washington are so responsible.