The candidate filing period for Washington State opened May 6th and closed as of 5pm Friday, May 10th.

As of 5pm Friday, here is the list of candidates who filed to run for office in North Central Washington.

Chelan County

Kevin Overbay Chelan Co. Commissioner District #1 Republican

Chris Willoughby Chelan Co. Commissioner District #3 Republican

Flint Hartwig Chelan Co. Commissioner District #3 Republican

Brad Hawkins Chelan Co. Commissioner District #3 Republican

Brandt Cappell Chelan Co. Commissioner District #3 Republican

Robert E. Jourdan Chelan Co. Superior Court Judge Position 1

Travis Brandt Chelan Co. Superior Court Judge Position 2

Kristin Ferrera Chelan Co. Superior Court Judge Position 3

Jay Eyestone Chelan Co. District Court Judge Position 2

Allen Blackmon Chelan Co. District Court Judge Position 2

Randy Smith Chelan PUD Commissioner District 2

Steve Keene Chelan PUD Commissioner District 2

Steve McKenna Chelan PUD Commissioner District A

Douglas County

Dan Sutton Douglas Co. Commissioner District #1 Republican

Austin Flemens Douglas Co. Commissioner District #2 Republican

Randy Agnew Douglas Co. Commissioner District #2 Republican

Jimmy Sherrell Douglas Co. Commissioner District #2 Republican

Katie Shafer Douglas Co. Commissioner District #2 Republican

Paula Lamanna Douglas Co. Commissioner District #2 No Party Preference

Ron Skagen Douglas PUD Commissioner District 1

Matthew Hepner Douglas PUD Commissioner District 1

Washington State Legislative District #7

Andrew Engell State Rep. Position #1 Republican

Soo Ing-Moody State Rep. Position #1 Republican

Teagan Levine State Rep. Position #1 Republican

Hunter Abell State Rep. Position #2 Republican

Paul "Rocky" Dean State Rep. Position #2 Democratic

Ronald L. McCoy State Rep. Position #2 Republican

Pat Bell State Rep. Position #2 Republican

Washington State Legislative District #12

Keith Goehner State Senator Republican

Jim Mayhew State Senator Democratic

Brian Burnett State Rep. Position #1 Republican

Jennifer Bumpus State Rep. Position #1 Republican

Heather Koellen State Rep. Position #1 Democratic

Mike Steele State Rep. Position #2 Republican

Daniel Scott State Rep. Position #2 Republican

Tanya Lavoy State Rep. Position #2 Democratic

Washington State Legislative District #13

Tom Dent State Rep. Position #1 Republican

Alex Ybarra State Rep. Position #2 Republican

US Congress

Carmen Goers WA-8th Congressional District Republican

Imraan Siddiqi WA-8th Congressional District Democratic

Kim Schrier WA-8th Congressional District Democratic

Keith Arnold WA-8th Congressional District Democratic

Dan Newhouse WA-4th Congressional District Republican

Tiffany Smiley WA-4th Congressional District Republican

Jerrod Sessler WA-4th Congressional District Republican

Benny "BG3" Garcia WA-4th Congressional District Independent

John Malan WA-4th Congressional District MAGA Democrat

Mary Baechler WA-4th Congressional District Democratic

Barry Knowles WA-4th Congressional District Democrat

"Birdie" Jane Muchlinski WA-4th Congressional District Democrat

The open race for Governor has attracted 28 candidate filings with incumbent Jay Inslee deciding to not seek reelection. Leading candidates include Attorney General Bob Ferguson, former congressman and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert, State Senator Mark Mullet and the state GOP endorsed candidate Semi Byrd.

Ten challengers have filed to oppose US Senator Maria Cantwell.

