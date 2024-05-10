For outdoor fitness, the Apple Capital Loop Trail is hard to beat. It offers multi-use benefits, great scenery and easy access in an urban setting.

You can definitely work up a sweat or enjoy a leisurely stroll along the well-paved trail straddling the Columbia River in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Lift Vault asked the opinions of 3,000 fitness enthusiasts to name the nation's best outdoor workout destinations. These spots are more than just a place to exercise; they are destinations offering breathtaking views that elevate the fitness experience.

While the Loop Trail in Wenatchee didn't make the list of the top 150 locations for pursuing outdoor fitness, Washington has 3 of the top spots for outdoor workouts in the U.S.

Olympic Discovery Trail on the Olympic Peninsula was Washington's top choice.

Here are the top 5 locations for outdoor workouts and exercise

#1 Chautauqua Park, Boulder, Colorado.

⁠Photo by Kenneth MacClune on Unsplash

Chautauqua Park is Boulder's destination for fitness enthusiasts. A myriad of trails wind through the park and well-suited for a rigorous hike or a gentle walk. The park is blessed with incredible vistas that will enrich your mental well-being.

#2 Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, Nevada.

By Flickr user dhReno

Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park is the gem of the High Sierras. Activities include trail running through pine-scented forests, cycling Lake Tahoe's scenic shore, or a pilates session on its sandy beaches.

#3 Acadia National Park, Mount Desert Island, Maine.

By National Park Service

Acadia National Park's rugged coastlines and thick forests are a playground for the active person. The park's trails system include the challenging Precipice Trail or a more accessible Ocean Path. Enjoy the Atlantic Ocean crashing against the rocks and the scent of spruce trees while you exercise.

#4 Olympic Discovery Trail, Olympic Peninsula, Washington.

⁠By Robert Ashworth on flicker

The Olympic Discovery Trail stretches across the Olympic Peninsula. The continuous pathway meanders through dense rainforests, alongside lavender fields, and offers views of the Olympic Mountain range. Long-distance runners and cyclists enjoy the solitude and scenery while they work out.

#5 Glacier National Park, Montana.

By Ken Thomas

Glacier National Park's awe-inspiring landscape, towering peaks and crystal-clear lakes, creates a natural fitness environment. Park trails, ranging from flat lakeside jaunts to steep mountain climbs, invite fitness enthusiasts of all levels to test their limits against a backdrop of breathtaking beauty.

Washington's other most popular outdoor workout locations were:

#98 Green Lake Park, Seattle.

Canva by Dave B

Seattle's Green Lake Park features a 2.8-mile loop trail around the lake, which is very popular among local runners, walkers, and cyclists. The park also offers boat rentals and open playfields, making it a great spot for fitness activities in the heart of Seattle.

#102 Mount Rainier National Park, Ashford.

Canva by Dave B

Mount Rainier National Park offers over 260 miles of trails for serious hikes and leisurely walking. The Nisqually Vista Trail is very accessible or choose the more challenging Wonderland Trail that encircles the entire mountain. Diverse landscapes, alpine meadows and old-growth forests, provide a perfect nature-filled workout setting.

From iconic Central Park in NYC to scenic paths at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the USA has incredible outdoor workout locations.

Take a look at the complete list #6 through #150 Top Scenic Places to Sweat in the US