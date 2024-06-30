America's birthday is nearly upon us! And just as it has in years past, the City of Wenatchee is rekindling its partnership with Elevated Marketing & Events.

Who else is psyched for the 4th of July & Independence Day Celebration?

According to an Elevated press release, the festivities will begin at 3 p.m. at their usual, "time-honored" location: the Apple Capital Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park. This heavenly acreage of riverfront land is the province of the Chelan County PUD. Kudos to Chelan PUD and the Salcido Group for cosponsoring Thursday's festivities.

Youngsters are encouraged to participate in the Stemilt Growers Cherry Pit Spit Contest and Swire Coca Cola soccer shots, among other kid-friendly activities.

Meanwhile on the Elevated Marketing & Events Entertainment Stage, the cover band PreFunc will be performing a raucous medley of hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s!

Growling tummies can expect replenishment. There will be food booths and trucks galore on Thursday, including hearty hot dogs courtesy of Dooley Dogs. And we can't forget Freddy's Kitchen, a Mexican eatery whose sumptuous - but unpretentious - cuisine is a local treasure.

Tacos, of course, go great with a cold brew. Drinking-aged denizens should check out the Red White & Brews Beer Garden, hosted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association. Pear UP Cider will be on deck, as will the Taproom by Hellbent Brewing.

But wait! There's more - including a performance by powerhouse songstress Kayla Taylor. Her rendition of the national anthem is shiver-inducing.

The fireworks display is scheduled for 10:15 p.m.

We should add that Link Transit is offering "FREE shuttles rides from JCPENNY’S back parking lot to Walla Walla Park and back at the conclusion of the fireworks."