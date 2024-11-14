Do you want to better the lives of impoverished pets? Start by registering for the second annual Santa Paws Fun Run, convened by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, just as it was last year.

It sounds daunting, but the Humane Society assures us otherwise: you and your teammates can walk or run. Distances vary. The shorter course covers two kilometers (1.2 mi) along the Apple Capital Loop Trail. The other, more cardiovascularly challenging course stretches five kilometers (3.1 mi) from the trail to Walla Walla Point Park and back.

Is this a low-stakes affair or lacking in competitive spirit? Hardly. In fact, the Humane Society will be doling out awards at the conclusion of the run: best costume, most festive costume, best team theme and best team name.

According to Pamela Nelle, head of development for WVHS, "This fun run/walk is a great way to get outdoors with your dog and your family and friends and

make a big difference to pets in need. Get creative making a festive costume and you might win an awesome prize, but you will definitely have fun! Let’s get together in the holiday spirit and support homeless pets who would love to be walking in Santa Paws with their new family next year.”

The run is "part of WVHS’s Pets & People Outdoors initiative and is being held in partnership with Wenatchee Valley Brewing." Incidentally this is where the run begins and ends.

Did we mention brunch? There will be a brunch (at the abovementioned brewery)! Also a photo op with L-Santa the Claus from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

You're welcome to register online. Conversely, you can register in person at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, the day of the run. The run itself starts at 10:30.