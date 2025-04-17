Chelan PUD is closing in on finishing the splash pad for the summer.

PUD Spokesperson Rachel Hansen says the splash pad is part of Phase 1 of improvements for the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail which began in June 2024. Enhancements are a joint effort between the PUD and the city of Wenatchee.

"The splash pad is part of a comprehensive overhaul of Riverfront Park in general," Hansen said. "Right now if you're walking along the loop trail in the Riverfront Park area, you're going to see some really exciting changes happening over the next couple weeks."

The splash pad features a steamship named after the famous ship floating the Columbia - the "Selkirk." The PUD wants to have the ship built in to the splash pad.

Hansen says there will be a wheel kids can play with and fountains where they can cool off. Seatwalls will be available for parents to watch the fun as well as custom made rocks and landscaping.

The PUD is also building an apple-themed playground for ages 5-12 located next to the train depot in the Riverfront Park area.

"It's gonna have a giant apple with a slide coming out of it," Hansen said. "It's gonna also have some climbing features and it's gonna have that rubberized surface material on the playground."

Hansen says the PUD hopes to complete the playground in June and the splash pad will finish soon after.

The PUD is also keying in on a pavilion for people to sit under with a grand opening in May.