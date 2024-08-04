Effective Monday, Aug. 5, the Apple Capital Loop Trail will be temporarily detoured. The detour remains in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The trail will be detoured "just north of the boat launch parking lot near Pybus Market," according to a Chelan PUD press release. "Traffic using the pedestrian bridge will also follow the detour."

This will be done "using the city sidewalk to the west along Worthen Street and Riverside Drive, north to the Fifth Street roundabout where it will rejoin the existing trail. Cyclists are are asked to use the east side of the street and pedestrians should walk along the sidewalk."

Get our free mobile app

Construction is getting underway on a series of park improvements. In 2021, the PUD and City of Wenatchee collaborated on the Riverfront Park Master Plan. In keeping with the PUD's purported commitment to "enhancing the quality of life in our community," ample community input was required to develop the plan.

In the months ahead, visitors to the Loop Trail may see "key improvements" in various "stages of construction":

New Fifth Street Pavilion; construction lasts from July-Sept. 2024

New Fifth Street splash pad with "Columbia River steamboat theme"; Aug. 2024-May 2025

Trail improvements north/south of Fifth Street: Sept.-Oct. 2024

Train Depot trail improvements: June-Oct. 2024

New Train Depot bathroom: July-Sept. 2024

New "apple-themed" Train Depot playground: Dec. 2024 -May 2025; the bathroom is also said to be apple-themed

The PUD stresses that construction is being planned in such a way as to "minimize trail impacts" and "keep visitors safe in the parks."

For more information visit the parks improvements page at the PUD website. There you can also find a detailed detour map.