Sections of the Apple Capital Loop Trail in East Wenatchee will soon be closed, albeit temporarily.

Buoyed by an infusion of grant money, Douglas County, working jointly with the City of East Wenatchee, has decided to get going on some trail maintenance work. A fog seal treatment is scheduled for Wednesday. This will ensure the continued good health of the pavement, according to Douglas County spokesperson Cathy Morris.

The closure applies to "sections of the trail from Hydro Park to 3rd Street SE and from 9th Street NE to the Odabashian Bridge."

"During the closure, pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the Old Wenatchee Bridge (Pedestrian Bridge) connection at 9th Street NE. Additionally, the Odabashian Bridge will remain accessible from the trail segment north of the highway."

"The public is urged to follow all posted signs and to avoid walking or riding on the freshly-treated pavement for safety and preservation of the work."