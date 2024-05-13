Project To Repair Portions Of Loop Trail In Douglas County

People using the Douglas County side of the Apple Capital Loop Trail might encounter maintenance crews tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14).

Spokesperson Cathy Morris with the Douglas County Transportation Services Department says the crews will be performing several repairs to about a half-a-mile of the Loop Trail.

"This work is to address tree root damage to the pavement. They're going to be fixing sink holes and sealing cracks in the asphalt."

The work is not expected to entirely close any portion of the Loop Trail but bicyclists and those on foot may need to use the trail's shoulder in some places.

Morris says the project is only expected to take one day to complete and is being performed outside of the County's typical window for maintenance.

"The work is special for this year because we were able to receive a grant from the Complete the Loop Coalition. They awarded Douglas County with supplemental funding to do more extensive pavement work than what we're typically able to do in a regular year."

The County received a $40,000 grant to make the fixes at two separate locations, including at 3rd Street Southeast south to the parking lot of Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, and at 19th Street Northeast north to the Odabashian Bridge.

Signage will be placed ahead of the impacted areas and trail users are being asked to slow down and exercise caution in areas where crews are working.

In total, the County owns about three miles of the Loop Trail adjacent to the city of East Wenatchee.