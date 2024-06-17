Peshastin Bridge Closes For Construction Project

After months of lead up, the Peshastin River Bridge has now closed for construction for at least the next three weeks.

Chelan County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the closure will halt all crossings of the bridge while the work is being conducted.

"We do not have any lanes open and no pedestrians will be allowed to walk through the construction zone and use the bridge."

The project is part of a $2 million effort to renovate five separate bridges in Chelan County that includes replacing the deck and making other upgrades to the Peshastin Bridge.

FitzSimmons says the work is scheduled to run through July 12 but there's a chance the bridge could reopen sooner.

"It could be completed a week ahead of schedule. But it's construction, and finding the unexpected is not unusual during construction. Best we can say is to hope that it opens up early but we're really sticking with the July twelfth date for the contractor's sake."

A detour using North Road and the Chumstick Highway has been established for motorists to use during the construction.

Drivers in the Peshastin area are advised to expect delays and account for extra travel times.