Link Transit To Offer Free Shuttles To Wenatchee 4th Fireworks

Link Transit will once again provide free shuttle service to the 4th of July fireworks display at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.

The shuttles run for an extended time both before and after the fireworks from JC Penney at Valley North Center to the Park.

Link Transit spokesperson Eric West says the shuttle typically draws between 700 and 1,000 riders.

"It's not just a handful or two, there's quite a number of folks," said West. "And that's people, maybe going both directions, or they get a ride down with a friend and then they take the shuttle back, or vice-versa. It carries quite a few folks."

The shuttle buses for next Thursday's 4th of July fireworks are wheelchair accessible.

They leave from the parking area behind JC Penney at Valley North Center and run to Walla Walla Point Park and back. Roundtrips between the two points take 15 to 20 minutes.

The service starts at 7:00 PM and continues until 9:15 PM. Return trips will begin after the fireworks show concludes, running until about 11:00 PM.

Pick-ups will be in the same location as drop-offs.

West says the shuttle is heavily used because of limited parking space at the park.

"Parking down at the park is usually pretty plugged up there by early evening, so there's really no where for folks to park unless they're able to park at the Town Toyota Center, or places like that," West said. "This really gets them right down into the park. So, it's a great system, especially for people with kids and so fourth."

For more information on these shuttles, or any other Link service, call Link Transit Guest Services at 509-662-1155.

All Link Transit services run free of charge. All fares were initially eliminated during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A zero-fare pilot program was started up in 2021 and the Link Transit Board of Directors voted to make the program permanent in 2022.