4th of July Fireworks, Festivities Return to Walla Walla Point Park

Thousands of people are expected to flood the grounds of Walla Walla Point Park this Monday for the return of the 4th of July fireworks celebration.

The Columbia River, however, has already literally flooded part of the park in advance of Independence Day - and Kelley Kennedy of Impact Events says that's prompted some changes to the staging location for this year's pyrotechnics.

"The water is rising and it's moving very quickly, so the island has water over it," explained Kennedy. "So we'll be moving all the fireworks over to their new location, which will be between the island and the coyote statue."

The fireworks are traditionally staged on the small island, located a few hundred feet from the shoreline at the park.

Kennedy says the change won't dampen the fireworks display any, but it will take up more space at the park.

"What that means to our guests is that a lot of that side of the park, including parking and some of the trail, will be blocked off," explained Kennedy. "The Loop (Trail) is not closed (and) when you get to that area there's detour signs, but otherwise the fireworks are good to go and we're really excited."

In addition to the fireworks, the holiday weekend will also feature live music, a corn hole tournament, hot dog and pie eating contests, the Wenatchee Youth Circus, and the first-ever Dog Jog on Sunday, July 3.

Kennedy says this year's pyrotechnic display is expected to last between 25 and 30 minutes.

A full schedule of events and information can be found at https://clicktime.cloud.postoffice.net/clicktime.php?U=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wenatcheevalleyfourth.com%2F&E=chansen%40cherrycreekmedia.com&X=XID243AFdV2I0374Xd1&T=6PAS&HV=U,E,X,T&H=63e06e61dddc62b9bea673755216211e04c1963b