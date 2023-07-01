Enjoy The Big Fireworks Shows Planned In North Central Washington

Get an early start on the celebration in Moses Lake on Saturday, July 1st

5pm - 10pm McCosh Park Food vendors and activities hosted by Moses Lake Moses Lake Parks and Recreation.

830pm - 10pm Free concert

Approximately 10pm - The big fireworks show in Moses Lake.

Chelan's Rockin' 2nd of July Fireworks

Sponsored by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, the display is the first of two fireworks shows in the Lake Chelan Valley over the Fourth of July. Gather in Don Morse Park, Lakeside Park, the old bridge or on a boat for a great view but stay clear of the barge anchored near Don Morse Park where the pyrotechnics will be fired. The show is scheduled for dusk on what promises to be another beautiful summer evening in ake Chelan.

Fireworks Night with the Wenatchee AppleSox on July 3rd

Start your Independence Day celebrations with the AppleSox as they take on the DubSea Fish Sticks Monday, July 3rd at 7pm. Stick around after the game for a fireworks show in the outfield!

Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July @ Walla Walla Point Park

Organized by the Wenatchee Valley Independence Day Celebration Committee

11am - Food & Vendor Booths Open

12pm - 9pm - Brew Garden

3pm - Cherry Pit Contest

TBD - Cornhole Tournament

5pm - Pie Eating Contest

6pm - Live Entertainment "The Trampolines"

8pm - Live Entertatinmen "Prefunc"

945pm - The Wenatchee Big Band, Military Flag Ceremony & National Anthem

10pm - Fireworks display to live performance by Wenatchee Big Band

LINK Transiit will be operating free shuttles to and from Walla Walla Point Park on the 4th to alleviate parking and access challenges for the 4th of July activities Shuttles start operating about 7:00 pm departing from behind JC Penny at Valley North Center enroute to Walla Walla Point Park. LINK will operate four shuttles cycling every 10-15 minutes according to LINK Transit. The shuttles will run continuously until approximately 11:00 pm.

44th Annual Manson 4th of July Fireworks

The "big" show is set for 10:15pm over Manson Bay Festivities begin at 7pm with live music at 7pm in Manson Bay Park.

The Lady of The Lake is offering fireworks viewing from the water for both Chelan's Rockin' July 2 Fireworks and Manson's 4th of July display. Contact Lake Chelan Boat Company for reservations.

Othello's Community Celebration on July 4th

7am - Let Freedom Run 1 mile to 10K walk or run course

7am - 10am Othello Rotary Breakfast

10am - The annual July 4th parade starts down Main Street.

11am - Volleyball tournament, carshow, food vendors and entertainment in the park

Fireworks go off at dusk

The Annual Independence Day Celebration in George

The community of George, WA. is hosting it's 66th annual Fourth of July celebration in George Community Park.

The signature event is the creation of a giant Cherry Pie by members of the George, WA Georgettes starting at 7 a.m. in the Pie Pavillion, of course!

7am - Community Breakfast/biscuits & gravy or French Toast in the park.

8:30am - 2-mile Cherry Bomb Run

10am - Grand Parade Organizers welcome anyone to participate in the parade. Join the parade lineup at the former Martha Inn parking lot staging area no later than 9 a.m.

11am --Patriotic 4th of July program.

12pm - The Georgettes community group start serving up pieces of that World’s Largest Cherry Pie (with ice cream) with a suggested donation of $1 per serving.

All afternoon - live entertainment and food vendors

10pm- Fireworks show