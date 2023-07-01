Enjoy The Big Fireworks Shows Planned In North Central Washington
Get an early start on the celebration in Moses Lake on Saturday, July 1st
5pm - 10pm McCosh Park Food vendors and activities hosted by Moses Lake Moses Lake Parks and Recreation.
830pm - 10pm Free concert
Approximately 10pm - The big fireworks show in Moses Lake.
Chelan's Rockin' 2nd of July Fireworks
Sponsored by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, the display is the first of two fireworks shows in the Lake Chelan Valley over the Fourth of July. Gather in Don Morse Park, Lakeside Park, the old bridge or on a boat for a great view but stay clear of the barge anchored near Don Morse Park where the pyrotechnics will be fired. The show is scheduled for dusk on what promises to be another beautiful summer evening in ake Chelan.
Fireworks Night with the Wenatchee AppleSox on July 3rd
Start your Independence Day celebrations with the AppleSox as they take on the DubSea Fish Sticks Monday, July 3rd at 7pm. Stick around after the game for a fireworks show in the outfield!
Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July @ Walla Walla Point Park
Organized by the Wenatchee Valley Independence Day Celebration Committee
11am - Food & Vendor Booths Open
12pm - 9pm - Brew Garden
3pm - Cherry Pit Contest
TBD - Cornhole Tournament
5pm - Pie Eating Contest
6pm - Live Entertainment "The Trampolines"
8pm - Live Entertatinmen "Prefunc"
945pm - The Wenatchee Big Band, Military Flag Ceremony & National Anthem
10pm - Fireworks display to live performance by Wenatchee Big Band
LINK Transiit will be operating free shuttles to and from Walla Walla Point Park on the 4th to alleviate parking and access challenges for the 4th of July activities Shuttles start operating about 7:00 pm departing from behind JC Penny at Valley North Center enroute to Walla Walla Point Park. LINK will operate four shuttles cycling every 10-15 minutes according to LINK Transit. The shuttles will run continuously until approximately 11:00 pm.
44th Annual Manson 4th of July Fireworks
The "big" show is set for 10:15pm over Manson Bay Festivities begin at 7pm with live music at 7pm in Manson Bay Park.
The Lady of The Lake is offering fireworks viewing from the water for both Chelan's Rockin' July 2 Fireworks and Manson's 4th of July display. Contact Lake Chelan Boat Company for reservations.
Othello's Community Celebration on July 4th
7am - Let Freedom Run 1 mile to 10K walk or run course
7am - 10am Othello Rotary Breakfast
10am - The annual July 4th parade starts down Main Street.
11am - Volleyball tournament, carshow, food vendors and entertainment in the park
Fireworks go off at dusk
The Annual Independence Day Celebration in George
The community of George, WA. is hosting it's 66th annual Fourth of July celebration in George Community Park.
The signature event is the creation of a giant Cherry Pie by members of the George, WA Georgettes starting at 7 a.m. in the Pie Pavillion, of course!
7am - Community Breakfast/biscuits & gravy or French Toast in the park.
11am --Patriotic 4th of July program.
12pm - The Georgettes community group start serving up pieces of that World’s Largest Cherry Pie (with ice cream) with a suggested donation of $1 per serving.
All afternoon - live entertainment and food vendors
10pm- Fireworks show
