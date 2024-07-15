Grant Co Republican Party To Rally For Man Killed At Trump Event

The Grant County Republican Party is holding a rally to honor the person killed in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The rally for Sarver, Pennsylvania firefighter Corey Comperatore will take place today at 6:00 pm in Moses Lake at the intersection of East Broadway Ave and North Stratford Road.

A moment of silence will be held at 6:15 PM.

Comperatore was said to be shielding his family from the gunfire when he was struck.

The Grant County Republican Party says all members of the public are, "welcome to join to peacefully wave flags, honor the life of this brave man, pray for his family, those injured, and for peace in the United States."

Comperatore was a 50-year-old former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Pennsyvania Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and state commonwealth flags on public grounds to fly at half-staff Sunday, to recognize the tragedy honor Comperatore.

At a press address following the shooting on Sunday, Shapiro said Comperatore died a hero.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night: Corey Comperatore," said Shapiro. "Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. And most especially, Corey loved his family."

Shapiro said he spoke to Comparatore's family and that "Corey died a hero."

"Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally," he said. "Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing."

Two other men were injured in the shooting. They are a 57-year-old New Kensington, Pennsylvania, resident and a 74-year-old resident of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Both men were still in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital on Monday morning, according to the Allegheny Health Network.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, had fired up to eight shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue around 200 to 300 yards away from the stage.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service agents. A motivation for the shooting is still not known.