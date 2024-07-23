Man Jailed After Alleged Assault With Garden Hoe

An Adams County man is in jail after police say he assaulted a fellow farm worker with a garden hoe over the weekend.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported assault in a field along State Route 26 near South Booker Road on Saturday afternoon.

Upon arriving at the scene, multiple witnesses said a verbal argument between the victim and another man had escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled a knife and tried stabbing the victim prior to striking him multiple times with the hoe.

The victim received treatment at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, while 50-year-old Claudio Aguirre-Vazquez was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of First-Degree Assault.

Investigators also served a search warrant at Aguirre-Vazquez's residence in the 500 block of South 6th Avenue in Othello to recover additional evidence related to the assault.

