Dutch Bros To Open Fourth Wenatchee Valley Location

The coffee chain, Dutch Bros, will open a new location in Olds Station later this year.

The company's website says the new store will be located at 149 Easy Street next to Planet Fitness and the Gateway Cinemas.

The new location will add to the Wenatchee Valley's three other Dutch Bros drive-thrus, located at 1026 North Miller Street and 739 South Mission Street in Wenatchee, and 685 Grant Road in East Wenatchee.

All four stores are owned by Jimmy and Danielle Crocker, who also own a Dutch Bros store in Moses Lake.

The Crockers say they purchased the land for the new location in 2020 at a cost of $425,000 and expect to spend a total of $2.7 million on the project.

The new store is slated to open this fall and will add 25 new employees to the Crocker's current local Dutch Bros workforce of over 100 employees.

The Crockers also reportedly are looking into opening a sixth Dutch Bros location in Leavenworth.