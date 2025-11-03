A Halloween night crash near Conconully left one person dead and nine others injured after a vehicle carrying 11 people rolled just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:58 a.m. reporting a “bad” accident on Conconully Road near Talbert Loop Road. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people lying motionless in the road and a GMC SUV with major damage.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene with severe head injuries. Several others suffered serious trauma, including broken bones and possible spinal injuries. A 15-year-old passenger was airlifted with life-threatening injuries, and another person reportedly sustained a broken neck.

Deputies said the scene was chaotic, with victims scattered across the roadway and open containers of alcohol found in and around the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly “had an overwhelming odor of intoxicants,” and witnesses told deputies that “everybody had been drinking.”

Investigators determined that 11 people had been in the vehicle, many of whom were ejected during the crash.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Issaiah M. Harry, was taken into custody and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and nine counts of vehicular assault. A blood draw was authorized under a search warrant.

The Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into the fatal crash.