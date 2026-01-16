A Quincy man has been jailed for his role in a recent string of fuel card thefts.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Ivan Gonzales-Vidales during a traffic stop that unfolded in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 300 block of F Street Northeast in Quincy on Thursday night.

Vidales had been wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation into the theft of fuel cards from a Nampa, Idaho-based agricultural business that has several locations in the Columbia Basin.

Sheriff's officials report that, so far, detectives have uncovered almost $250,000 in fraudulent fuel purchases from the business and are still seeking other suspects in the case.

Vidales was booked into the Grant County Jail on five counts of second-degree theft and trafficking stolen property.

Investigators say more arrests in the case are expected soon.