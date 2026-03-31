An Ellensburg man accused of felony attempting to elude and driving under the influence after leading police on a pursuit through neighborhoods near the Central Washington University campus made his first court appearance Thursday.

READ MORE: Driver Arrested After 110 MPH Pursuit on I-90

The Ellensburg Daily Record said 33-year-old William Raab pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

How the Pursuit Began Near CWU

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According to court documents, an officer with the CWU Police Department recorded Raab speeding on East Avenue on March 19 and attempted a traffic stop.

Raab reportedly failed to pull over and began to swerve in and out of the roadway. Police say he went through multiple stop signs and traffic signals.

Arrest and Evidence Collected

Raab eventually stopped in a driveway on East Helena Avenue and got out of the SUV with his hands raised. During a search, police found a package of cannabis. Raab told police he smoked marijuana earlier that day and that cannabis "makes him feel amped up," which was probably the reason he tried to evade police.

He was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for a blood sample.

Raab's trial will start June 15.