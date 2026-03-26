An Ellensburg man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his domestic partner Wednesday afternoon, leading to the woman's death.

Woman Found Unconscious on Glen Drive, Rushed to Hospital

READ MORE: Ellensburg Man Facing Multiple Charges for Alleged Assault

The Ellensburg Police Department said police responded at around 12:30 p.m. to a report of domestic assault in the 1500 block of Glen Drive.

Victim Transferred to Seattle Hospital, Where She Later Died

Police found an 18-year-old woman lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency crews provided medical aid and transported the victim to Kittitas Valley Hospital. She was transferred to Harbor Medical Center in Seattle, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anthony Brown Arrested, Bail Set at $1 Million

Court documents show police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Brown for assault and booked him in the Kittitas County Jail. A Kittitas County Superior Court judge set his bail at $1 million.

Ellensburg Police Seeking Tips From the Public

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.