A Kittitas County man is facing numerous charges after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on repeated occasions when the two were still dating.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports officers with the Ellensburg Police Department arrested 20-year-old Axel Felipe Barrera Acosta on Monday after he allegedly choked the woman at his mother's home on West Cascade Court.

Get our free mobile app

The victim also told investigators he'd slammed her head into a wall and bitten her on the finger as she was attempting to push him away.

Detectives say Acosta also pulled the same woman's hair during an argument at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Airport Road on June 29, when he also allegedly damaged her cell phone and refused to leave until law enforcement arrived and forced him to.

Acosta was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, and unlawful imprisonment for the Monday incident and is also facing an additional charge of fourth-degree domestic violence assault in connection with the incident last month.

His bail was set at $25,000 with an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday.