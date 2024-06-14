Land Trust Secures 221-Acre Conservation Easement Near Manson

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) has announced it has acquired a 221-acre conservation easement overlooking Wapato Lake near Manson.

The acquisition was made possible through a collaborative effort with the Chelan County Public Utility District and private landowners Denis and Irmi Atam.

CDLT Land Program Manager, Mickey Fleming, says the acreage is comprised of vital shrub-steppe habitat that is home to a diverse group of wildlife whose territory is being compromised by continuing development in the area.

The Land Trust's acquisition ensures the easement will remain undeveloped to preserve its natural and scenic qualities in perpetuity.

The easement will not only benefit many plant species but will also help in protecting many species of wildlife, including black bear, cougar, elk, Western gray squirrel, moose, mule deer, and many varieties of birds and pollinator insects, as well as fish.

Before being purchased by the Atams', the land had been subdivided and was scheduled for residential development.