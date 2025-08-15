Chelan County Public Works is hosting an open house in Manson on the transportation and safety plans underway as well as two Manson transportation projects.

Event Details

The County is presenting its plans to create safer roads and aligns with the State's Target Zero plan, which sets the goal of reducing the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries on Washington's roadways to zero by 2030.

The plan is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets for All grant program and is guided by the Safe Systems Approach, which incorporates the following objectives: Safer road users, safer land use, safer vehicles, safer speeds, safer roads, and post-crash care.

Totem Pole Road Project

Attendees can expect to hear a short presentation and then have a chance to visit with project managers. The County plans to share information about the first phase of the Totem Pole Road improvement project, and the Safe Routes to School Study.

The Totem Pole Road improvement project is split into two phases. Phase I begins spring 2026, and reconstructs the drainage from Lake Chelan and north to Harris Havenue. Totem Pole Road will also be widened form Main Street to Furey Street from 18 feet to 28 feet. Phase II depends largely on funding. The project will cost a total of $8 million. The County has collected approximately $3 million from state and federal grants.

How to Participate

If you plan on attending the open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 at the Manson Grange, the County asks you to complete their transportation survey.