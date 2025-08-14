Lighthouse Christian Ministries' (LCM) property on Columbia Street in Wenatchee lost its operating permit after a hearing examiner ruled in favor of the city.

LCM is a religious organization that supports underprivileged and unhoused individuals, including a soup kitchen, food distribution, and housing.

Executive Director Shawn Arrington said, while the soup kitchen is closed, Lighthouse will continue to operate.

"We pursued fully the path of appeal and are grateful for all the interactions we had with the city and community during this process, but the appeal has been denied," Arrington said. "During this season, we are eager to focus all resources and energy toward the Grace House and Mission House, while continuing our mission of discipleship."

City Cites Violations Leading to Permit Revocation

In May, the City of Wenatchee filed an Order of Revocation for the property, citing multiple permit violations. The violations included: A failure to implement a site management plan to address or mitigate impacts on the public, failure to keep operations within the permitted property boundaries, failure to maintain three required property exits, and failure to keep the approved parking area accessible.

In response, LCM requested a hearing examiner to review and mediate the city’s revocation order. In the request, LCM said it has been in constant contact with nearby businesses, and every neighbor with a complaint has had numerous contacts to call and text. LCM claims any complaint resulted in a volunteer or employee going to the location and cleaning any mess or addressing any person in conflict with a neighbor.

Lighthouse Ministry Responds, Cites Community Efforts

The Ministry also claims its new case management system has significantly reduced the need for police to trespass or remove its patrons from neighboring businesses.

The hearing examiner claims Arrington acknowledged impacts to surrounding property owners, stating, "if he were a local business, he would want the Lighthouse shut down." It also claims 73 percent of calls came from surrounding businesses and the public.

Community Support Letters Highlight Ministry’s Contributions

Owners of 529 Storage, located a few blocks away from LCM, stated Lighthouse had been a good partner and very responsive to any issues. The letter said Lighthouse contributed $5,000 towards a motorized security fence they installed to stop trespassing.

Other letters of support for LCM included letters from former employees, Serve Wenatchee Executive Director Mike Malmin, HopeSource, Service Alternatives, Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Network, and others.

The City offered no further comment regarding the hearing examiner's conclusions.

