Two 13-year-old boys are suspected of causing a gas pump fire Friday night.

READ MORE: Two Vehicle Fires Reported in Wenatchee Monday

Incident at Mission Street Quick Stop

Get our free mobile app

Wenatchee Police Department said the boys attempted to fuel mini bikes at the Quick Stop in the 800 block of Mission St. and fled after the pump caught fire and destroyed the bikes.

How the Gas Pump Fire Started

It happened around 8:40 p.m., and authorities say the teens topped off one mini bike and fueled another while it was still running. Both bikes were parked next to the gas pumps when the pump ignited. Police say the combination of a running bike with warm temperatures outside likely caused the fire.

Police Locate the Teens Involved

Officers say the boys panicked and ran after the fire broke out. One teen came to the police station with a parent and police contacted the parents of the second boy later that night.

Authorities say charges could be considered but no charges have been filed as of yet.