Two separate vehicle fires sparked in the Wenatchee Valley Monday.

First Fire Reported in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett said the first fire happened around 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Mission St in Wenatchee. Firefighters arrived to find a pickup engulfed in flames. Crews knocked down the blaze in minutes.

Second Fire Reported in East Wenatchee

Then, around 4 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of N. Kentucky Ave. and NE 8th St. in East Wenatchee and found an SUV on fire. Firefighters briefly blocked the roadway to extinguish the flames.

No Injuries, Cause Under Investigation

Both vehicles were towed, and there were no injuries reported. The cause of both fires remains under investigation.