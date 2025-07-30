Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate fires in Wenatchee Tuesday evening.

Car Fire Sparks Brush Blaze on Stemilt Creek Road

Fire chief Bryan Brett said crews responded to a car fire at approximately 2 p.m. on Stemilt Creek Road across from the Stemilt packing shed. The fire spread from the car to nearby brush, and the blaze scorched about a quarter of an acre before firefighters contained it.

Apartment Mattress Fire Investigated for Possible Arson

At approximately 6:10 p.m. to the 10 block of south Wenatchee Ave, firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire. Crews arrived and found smoke in the hallway, and tracked it to a unit where a mattress caught fire. Firefighters handled the blaze quickly, reporting very minimal damage to the unit and everyone is still in their homes. Fire investigators are looking into the possibility of arson.

Barbecue Fire Scorches Siding in East Wenatchee

Brett said, around 40 minutes later, Wenatchee Valley Fire received a report of a barbecue on fire extending up the siding of a house on Gary Street in East Wenatchee. The homeowner used a garden hose to slow the growth, while firefighters knocked down the fire quickly after they arrived.