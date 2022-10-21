East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue.

The fire was 100 feet away from the caller’s home, but the fire was contained within the garage.

The building was a total loss, however no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished by 11:14 p.m.

Cause of the fire is undetermined.