East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

Fire Photo

A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue.

The fire was 100 feet away from the caller’s home, but the fire was contained within the garage.

The building was a total loss, however no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished by 11:14 p.m.

Cause of the fire is undetermined.

Filed Under: car shop, detached garage, east wenatchee, fire, garage, structure fire, Wenatchee Valley Fire
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ